2 Key Browns Players Are Questionable For Vikings Game

The Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings in London with rookie Dillon Gabriel making his first start under center.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski turned to Gabriel after Joe Flacco’s early-season struggles, choosing the third-round pick over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

That decision will face its biggest test yet when Cleveland takes the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Two key starters are listed as questionable and their availability won’t be confirmed until closer to kickoff.

Cornerback Greg Newsome and offensive tackle Jack Conklin remain ‘questionable’ for the Vikings game, per Zac Jackson.

Stefanski addressed both players’ status during his media availability, noting they are “working through it” with final decisions coming closer to Sunday.

Mike Hall Jr. didn’t make the trip overseas and was ruled out for the matchup.

The defensive tackle hasn’t played this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Newsome first surfaced on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue and was limited in practice.

Conklin has been sidelined since suffering an elbow injury before the Week 2 matchup against Baltimore and has now missed three straight games.

He’s carried a questionable tag into each contest but was ruled out on game day every time.

