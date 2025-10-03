Browns Rookie Making Waves Early In Season

The Cleveland Browns may have won the Travis Hunter trade.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ WR/DB has failed to make a positive impact on either side of the field, the Browns made the most of the massive haul they got in return.

The Browns added several key pieces thanks to that trade, but none of them were as important as Mason Graham.

The rookie defensive tackle was the No. 5 pick, which isn’t always the case with defensive tackles.

And so far, the rookie out of Michigan has been as good as advertised, if not more.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to see that Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has given him a ‘B’ Grade for his performance through four weeks:

“He’s flashed as both a pass-rusher and a run defender, but in limited doses and not all at once. The good outweighs the bad, and he’s helped this defense stand out overall,” Gagnon wrote.

The fact that this comes after such a big loss speaks volumes about the impact he’s made on the defensive side of the ball.

Of course, everybody expected him to be a force against the run, but he looks far ahead of schedule in terms of putting pressure on the quarterback as well.

Having him next to the best pass-rusher in the game has worked like a charm, and Myles Garrett’s presence opens up so many lanes for him to get to the quarterback.

Graham has been one of the Browns’ Super Bowl-caliber defense anchors, and he hasn’t looked like the average rookie out there.

It’s still way too early to tell, but the early returns have Andrew Berry licking his chops, and the Jaguars’ front office not so much.

