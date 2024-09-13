2 Key Browns Players Returned To Practice Friday

The Cleveland Browns fell flat in their season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys and immediately threw a wet blanket on a hype train that had picked up a lot of steam this offseason.

That being said, the team is looking to move forward and get healthy ahead of a tough Week 2 battle at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a pair of key pieces returned to practice Friday in hopes of being good to go on Sunday.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X that Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith both returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday, which is a great sign for their potential availability in the Jags game.

#Browns Myles Garrett (foot) and Za'Darius Smith (back) returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 13, 2024

Smith had three tackles and a sack against the Cowboys while Garrett had two tackles and a sack, which made up two of the team’s three sacks on the day.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said both injuries popped up on Thursday and were not suffered during the Cowboys game, so sitting out practice appears to have been more of a precaution than anything.

A defense that surrendered 33 points in Week 1 will absolutely need both Garrett and Smith at full capacity if it is to improve upon that performance.

The offense is more of an issue, and tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills are getting closer to returning and providing some relief; specifically, Conklin as he is back at practice and ramping up.

The offense gave up six sacks against the Cowboys and will not keep Deshaun Watson upright much longer if things don’t get better.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Gives Latest Injury Updates On Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills