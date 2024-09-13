Browns Insider Gives Latest Injury Updates On Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills

The Cleveland Browns offense didn’t look good at all in a Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and will look to turn things around when they head south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

A big part of the reason why the offense hasn’t rounded into form yet is the fact that the Browns are missing their starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, who are both recovering from injuries, and one Browns insider recently gave an update on both of them.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot appeared on The Return with Josh and Maria Cribbs and said “Jack was getting pretty close last week, and then they made him inactive. Jed, I don’t think, is as close as Jack because he really hasn’t even practiced yet that much.”

The Browns gave up six sacks against the Cowboys and surrendered 17 pressures, so Conklin and Wills can’t get back soon enough.

Conklin is working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 last season and is still practicing this week, so it appears to only be a matter of time.

Wills suffered a knee injury in Week 9 and missed the rest of the season and according to Cabot, still has a ways to go before he gets back on the field.

Last season, injuries ravaged this offense at nearly every position, and fans are hoping that’s all in the rearview mirror even though David Njoku is now banged up.

Watson needs all the help he can get right now, so hopefully his two tackles will be ready soon.

