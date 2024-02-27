Browns Nation

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns proved a lot of people wrong last season.

Some analysts and experts had them at the bottom of the AFC North, only to watch them make the playoffs with weeks still left in the regular season.

The fact that they did so with four different players starting at quarterback and with Deshaun Watson missing most of the season was even more remarkable, which is why they found plenty of success at the NFL Honors ceremony this season.

Now, two of the main players responsible for Cleveland’s success in 2023 could be on their way out.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, QB Joe Flacco and pass rusher Za’Darius Smith will test free agency before deciding whether to re-sign with the Browns (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter).

The report also claims that the team is interested in bringing both players back.

Flacco is obviously not going to be a starter with Deshaun Watson there, and he might not even be QB2, as the team seems to be quite high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Even so, it would be hard to think of a better mentor than the former Super Bowl champion.

As for Smith, he’s not getting any younger, and the team could give Ogbonnia Okoronkwo a bigger role going forward, but he’s still a savvy veteran who was very productive last season.

At the end of the day, it’s likely just going to come down to money and how much the Browns are willing to give up to retain both Flacco and Smith this year.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

