Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett’s Real Impact

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett might not own the best 2023 edge rusher stats in the NFL or even in his career.

But the Cleveland Browns star won his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award for more than stats this past season.

Fans from outside Garrett’s home team argue loudly about the perceived injustice against their favorite players.

But former Browns star Josh Cribbs offers a sound justification for Garrett’s honor (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs).

Cribbs points out the obvious impact Garrett has on other teams.

He says the level of difficulty and the resources needed to block the edge results in opportunities elsewhere.

Maybe the second or third blocker could get in the way of a blitzing safety or slicing linebacker.

But because he commits to helping his tackle with Garrett, the other player gets the highlight sack or TFL.

Cribbs laments some moments when he scored a go-ahead touchdown only to see his team lose in the end.

Cleveland’s improved defensive success late in games this year is a testament to better use of Garrett.

Analysts and pundits predicted Garrett would have a better statistical season as part of an improved roster, and Jim Schwartz’s eyes lit up at the prospect of coaching such a force.

But Schwartz knew the better plan was not to increase Garrett’s statistics as much as the overall team’s.

Garrett’s effect on the opposing offense’s plans is best recognized in a game against the Tennessee Titans.

During one play, two Titans tight ends trotted back and forth in response to a trolling Garrett’s movements on the other side.

The play resulted in a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty, and Garrett ended up with 3.5 sacks for the day.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

