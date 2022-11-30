Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Sunday will be a big day for the Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will finally take the field for them in a regular season NFL game.

It will be a dramatic scene, though, as he will do so on the road versus the Houston Texans, the team he spent his first four seasons with and publicly demanded a trade from.

At first glance, it may not seem like an intriguing matchup, as the Texans are 1-9-1 and are vastly inferior on paper to the Browns.

But there doesn’t seem to be a such thing as an easy game for the Browns, and these two matchups could decide whether they still have at least a slight chance of sneaking into the playoffs or if such hopes are all but over.

 

Jerry Hughes Vs. Deshaun Watson

The Browns have an offensive line that is considered one of the best in the NFL, and it will have to hold off Hughes, the Texans’ best pass rusher.

Through 11 games, he has put up 8.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

If Hughes is held in check, or if Watson is at least able to evade him, the new Browns QB may have room to move the chains himself, as Houston ranks 28th in rushing yards per attempt allowed and last in rushing yards allowed.

 

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Vs. Dameon Pierce

Owusu-Koramoah has plenty of potential, but he is still a work in progress in his second season, although he has shown promise in terms of stopping opposing running backs.

How he deals with Houston’s offensive line and contains Pierce will be a big key for Cleveland’s struggling defense.

Pierce may be the only bona fide weapon the Texans have, but the rookie is doing quite well for them, as he has put up 788 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense

11 mins ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns

14 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Return

12 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Grading Jacoby Brissett's Season Performance

13 hours ago

First Energy Stadium

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

17 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball as Devin White #45 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

17 hours ago

Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

What Are Browns Fans Getting With Deshaun Watson?

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Takeaways From The Browns' Big Sunday Win

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday's Win

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Did David Njoku Make The Catch Of The Year?

2 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Had A Statement About Sunday's Big Win

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Njoku's Post Game Soundbyte Is As Good As The Catch

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/28/22)

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Bucs

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To David Njoku's Great Catch

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over Bucs

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/27/22)

3 days ago

2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense

No more pages to load