2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have gone 4-7 with Jacoby Brissett as starting quarterback this season, and they have endured the type of struggles their devoted fan base is all too familiar with.

But that may all change very soon, as Deshaun Watson is set to make his team debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Watson may not be a panacea for all that has ailed the Browns’ offense, but he will greatly help in at least a couple of departments.

These two areas should see a significant bump with the three-time Pro Bowler under center.

 

Watson Can Connect On The Deep Ball

Brissett may be solid when it comes to short-range passes, but he has a reputation for being inaccurate on passes of at least 20 yards.

Watson, however, is a dynamic signal-caller who can place the ball right in his receivers’ hands as they fly downfield, even in contested and semi-contested situations.

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, in particular, should be the biggest beneficiaries of Watson’s arrival.

Cooper runs routes to perfection, while Peoples-Jones is developing into a deep ball threat.

The days of Cleveland playing it safe in its passing game may be over.

 

Watson Should Make Cleveland’s Run Game Even Better

Thanks to the excellence of Nick Chubb and the support of Kareem Hunt, the Browns rank fifth in rushing attempts and yards and second in rushing touchdowns.

What makes Watson even more dangerous is his ability to move the chains with his legs.

In each of his last three seasons, he has put up over 400 rushing yards while averaging at least 4.9 yards per rushing attempt.

Defensive coordinators already had their hands full containing the Browns’ ground game, and it is about to get even more challenging for opponents.

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

