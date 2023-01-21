Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Offensive Free Agents That Could Interest The Browns

2 Offensive Free Agents That Could Interest The Browns

By

NFL logo on floor

 

With the Cleveland Browns‘ season over, the attention has turned to the 2023 campaign and how they can address their weaknesses in order to return to the playoffs.

With Deshaun Watson now integrated into the team, not to mention four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, the Browns definitely look to have playoff potential, especially on the offensive side of the football, but they could use another piece or two.

One position that could become a point of emphasis is running back, as many feel Kareem Hunt is on his way out.

If that is true, Cleveland will need to find a suitable backup for Nick Chubb, and these two free agents could fit the bill.

 

Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon is listed as second on the Kansas City Chiefs’ depth chart, but he got only one more carry in 17 games than Clyde Edwards-Helaire, seven years his junior, received in 10 contests.

He averaged 4.0 yards per carry in the regular season, and he has extensive postseason experience, as he has played in six playoff games.

In addition, he spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, who use a run-heavy offensive scheme that isn’t too different from what the Browns utilize.

 

Justice Hill

Hill got only 49 carries this season for the Baltimore Ravens, but he averaged a robust 5.3 yards per carry, and at age 25, he should have plenty left in the tank.

Like McKinnon, he has also appeared in multiple playoff games across three different seasons.

With Watson combining his threat as a rusher with Chubb’s abilities, perhaps the need for a big-time RB2 won’t be as great anymore for the Browns, which could allow them to save a bit of money for some defensive additions.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

1 hour ago

Darrel Williams #24 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Tomlinson #94 during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3 Potential Free Agent DL Jim Schwartz May Target

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jets Complete Interview With Browns Assistant Coach

16 hours ago

Head coach Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Carindals defeated the Lions 25-21.

2 Browns Players Who Will Thrive Under Jim Schwartz

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

18 hours ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

19 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

1 day ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Jim Schwartz Has a Clear Message For Browns Fans

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/19/23)

2 days ago

3 Browns Players Who Could Be Cap Casualties In 2023

3 days ago

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

3 Things To Know About New Browns DC Jim Schwartz

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/18/23)

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Best Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Worst Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

4 days ago

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

4 days ago

Browns Uniforms

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

5 days ago

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets reacts after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

5 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson's Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

7 days ago

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

7 days ago

Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

No more pages to load