Should The Browns Explore A DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

By

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns appear to have a roster that is at least somewhat impressive on paper, but many agree that one or two pieces are needed to truly ensure a return to the playoffs and at least one victory there.

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper had an impressive first season in Cleveland with 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns, while Donovan Peoples-Jones took a step forward with 839 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Browns lack a third reliable wideout, as Anthony Schwartz hasn’t panned out.

One name that has come up around the league is DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to be traded by the Arizona Cardinals, and perhaps some Browns fans feel he could be the missing piece, especially since he played four seasons with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

However, executive Andrew Berry shouldn’t bother applying for his services.

 

Hopkins Is Aging And Risky

Just a few years ago, Hopkins was one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, and he posted three consecutive seasons with over 1,150 receiving yards, which earned him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors each of those three years.

But his stock is much lower now.

He was suspended for the first six games of this season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and once he returned, he put up 717 yards in nine contests.

Hopkins will be 31 next season, and he is at an age where many NFL players should clear signs of decline.

But perhaps the biggest problem with him is his contract, which will set his team back over $30 million in terms of the salary cap.

With all the money the Browns have already committed to Watson, do they really want to commit that much money to someone who is no longer playing at a Pro Bowl level?

Do they want to give up valuable assets for someone like that?

