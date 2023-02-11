2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have a huge offseason ahead of them.

They need to improve their roster and put themselves in a position to compete in the AFC North.

Even though they, need some help on the defensive line, that is not the only spot.

Some holes on offense could be filled.

Cleveland could use some speed at wide receiver, that should be a role they can fill in free agency.

Also, they could use some help in their secondary.

Here are two playmakers the Browns should look to add this offseason.

Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver

If the Browns want to add speed, Hardman is their guy.

He is one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL and has been underutilized so far in his career.

Mecole Hardman Speed on 25-yd rush TD 🔸 @ Handoff: 14.97 mph

🔸 @ Hashmarks: 17.20 mph

🔸 @ LOS: 14.50 mph

🔸 20-yard line: 14.11 mph

🔸 5-yard line: 19.15 mph » The odds of Hardman scoring a TD when he received the handoff? 1.3%#BUFvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Osrsp6alRj — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 24, 2022

Playing on the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around to all of his weapons.

Also, Hardman was injured for the majority of the season and only played in eight games.

His lack of production so far should lower his price, and make the Browns interested.

Hardman can stretch the field and would be a great compliment to Amari Cooper.

Juan Thornhill, Safety

Adding another playmaking safety opposite of Grant Delpit would be a good move for the Browns.

Another Chief that is set to hit free agency is Juan Thornhill.

This past season he played 16 games, had three interceptions, and nine passes defended.

Plus, the Browns should be able to get him on the cheap.

Next season will be his age-28 year and he would be a starter on this Browns’ defense.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz should be interested in a player like Thornhill.