Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

By

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a huge offseason ahead of them.

They need to improve their roster and put themselves in a position to compete in the AFC North.

Even though they, need some help on the defensive line, that is not the only spot.

Some holes on offense could be filled.

Cleveland could use some speed at wide receiver, that should be a role they can fill in free agency.

Also, they could use some help in their secondary.

Here are two playmakers the Browns should look to add this offseason.

 

Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver

If the Browns want to add speed, Hardman is their guy.

He is one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL and has been underutilized so far in his career.

Playing on the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around to all of his weapons.

Also, Hardman was injured for the majority of the season and only played in eight games.

His lack of production so far should lower his price, and make the Browns interested.

Hardman can stretch the field and would be a great compliment to Amari Cooper.

 

Juan Thornhill, Safety

Adding another playmaking safety opposite of Grant Delpit would be a good move for the Browns.

Another Chief that is set to hit free agency is Juan Thornhill.

This past season he played 16 games, had three interceptions, and nine passes defended.

Plus, the Browns should be able to get him on the cheap.

Next season will be his age-28 year and he would be a starter on this Browns’ defense.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz should be interested in a player like Thornhill.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Joe Thomas Provides A Truly Inspiring Quote

1 day ago

Jim Brown

NFL Names Their Annual Rushing Title After Browns Legend

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shared A Message To Browns Fans On His Big Night

1 day ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Thomas Joined An Exclusive Club Thursday Night

1 day ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Proves Why Joe Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Lock

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Insider Shares Jedrick Wills Contract Prediction

2 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Await An Expected Joe Thomas Announcement

2 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Congratulates LeBron James On His Record

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grading David Njoku's Performance In 2022

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Shocking Trades The Browns Could Make This Offseason

3 days ago

2 Browns Players Who Need A Better 2023 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Another Obvious Target At WR

3 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Should The Browns Move On From John Johnson?

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Had The Perfect Pro Bowl Joke

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Add Former Michigan Defensive Lineman On Futures Contract

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shares Important Myles Garrett Update

4 days ago

A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A Former Browns Rival Is Calling It A Career

4 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Analyst Notes A Fitting Cap To The 2022 Season

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

The Browns Have A Clear WR Target In Houston

5 days ago

Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints tackles Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Woods Gets A Chance To Prove He's Not The Problem

5 days ago

Saints Announce Hiring Of Browns' Former DC

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Competition

5 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Free Agent Backup QB's The Browns Should Target

6 days ago

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

No more pages to load