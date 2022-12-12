Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The NFL off-season can’t come fast enough for the Cleveland Browns.

While the team was hoping to be playoff contenders to start 2022, their season has turned into a disaster.

With the Browns sitting at 5-8, their playoff hopes are slim.

However, looking into 2023, what are two questions the Browns need to answer?

 

Should The Browns Keep Kareem Hunt?

A lot of rumors were swirling around about Kareem Hunt and his status in Cleveland this season.

With him asking for a trade before the regular season began, it’s clear something is going on with him.

With the team having Nick Chubb as their premier running back, do the Browns need Hunt?

If they are worried about Chubb’s carries, they can count on D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson gives the Browns a solid backup option over Hunt, and at a value price.

 

Will Deshaun Watson Return To Form Next Season?

Since making his return to the NFL field, Deshaun Watson hasn’t given the Browns fanbase much hope.

His performance in Houston had fans split, as some were calling for Jacoby Brissett to return.

However, with the Browns investing so much into Watson, they must question if he’s the answer for their franchise.

If his performance is just rust, like some fans believe, then he can be their answer as a franchise quarterback.

But if he’s lost his touch, then the investment made by the team might be disastrous.

While 2022 might not give the franchise their answer about Watson, it’s something they need to question going into 2023.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

6 mins ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

5 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

24 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

23 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

1 day ago

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield's Rams Win

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Comments On His Week 14 Status

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

3 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Joe Woods Comments On Browns' Record Against Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/9/22)

3 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns reacts while returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

4 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Odds Don't Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday's Browns Matchup

4 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a punt in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

4 days ago

cleveland browns team records

A Look At The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Bengals

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp In Practice

4 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a kickoff in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

4 days ago

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

No more pages to load