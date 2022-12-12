2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

The NFL off-season can’t come fast enough for the Cleveland Browns.

While the team was hoping to be playoff contenders to start 2022, their season has turned into a disaster.

With the Browns sitting at 5-8, their playoff hopes are slim.

However, looking into 2023, what are two questions the Browns need to answer?

Should The Browns Keep Kareem Hunt?

A lot of rumors were swirling around about Kareem Hunt and his status in Cleveland this season.

With him asking for a trade before the regular season began, it’s clear something is going on with him.

Kareem Hunt said he asked for a trade earlier in camp and he's open to whatever happens. He said he'll probably go to one of his favorite restaurants tomorrow. #Browns pic.twitter.com/g17mA1Gm4H — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 1, 2022

With the team having Nick Chubb as their premier running back, do the Browns need Hunt?

If they are worried about Chubb’s carries, they can count on D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson gives the Browns a solid backup option over Hunt, and at a value price.

Will Deshaun Watson Return To Form Next Season?

Since making his return to the NFL field, Deshaun Watson hasn’t given the Browns fanbase much hope.

His performance in Houston had fans split, as some were calling for Jacoby Brissett to return.

However, with the Browns investing so much into Watson, they must question if he’s the answer for their franchise.

If his performance is just rust, like some fans believe, then he can be their answer as a franchise quarterback.

But if he’s lost his touch, then the investment made by the team might be disastrous.

While 2022 might not give the franchise their answer about Watson, it’s something they need to question going into 2023.