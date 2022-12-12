Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

By

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The only winning streak the Cleveland Browns put together so far this season came to a screeching halt on Sunday.

The Browns fell in Cincinnati to the Bengals 23-10, all but guaranteeing a miss of the playoffs this year per ESPN.

That has the frustrations and finger-pointing swirling once again, something that lessened during the previous two weeks.

The Bengals aren’t Tampa Bay, however, and they certainly aren’t Houston.

Players needed to elevate their performances and efforts over what had been brought in those two wins.

That didn’t happen Sunday. A couple of guys had nightmare games that may have helped put the dagger in Cleveland’s season.

 

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb having a quiet Sunday isn’t squarely his fault.

Anytime a running back struggles, it’s usually because the offensive line did too.

But that’s what makes guys like Chubb so special.

Even when the big fellas up front aren’t sharp, the best backs still make something out of nothing.

That something on Sunday for Chubb was 34 yards and 14 carries for a 2.4 yard average.

Chubb also did not score, only the fifth time that’s happened this season.

It’s also the first time this year he hasn’t touched the endzone in back-to-back weeks.

Give Cincy’s defense some credit, however, as they bottled up Derrick Henry in a similar fashion just two weeks prior.

With Deshaun Watson still getting his feet back under him, Cleveland needs to ride Chubb down the final stretch.

The Bengals defensive front came prepared, though, and shut that down Sunday.

 

Offensive Line

It might be cheating to lump the entire offensive line together as one player.

However, with as atrocious as they were collectively on Sunday, they’ve earned the criticism.

Five of Cleveland’s nine penalties in Cincinnati were committed by the offensive line.

Jack Conklin had two holding calls, Jedrick Wills had a false start, Hjalte Froholdt was caught as an illegible man downfield, and even Joel Bitonio was slapped with a hold.

That’s 40 yards in penalties just from the offensive line.

That’s more yards than Chubb gained on the ground.

Factor in Watson’s two sacks and you get an extremely forgettable Sunday afternoon for the guys up front.

It’s the last group many fans would expect to experience these issues.

Yet here we are.

The last thing Cleveland needs is for its offensive line to crumble in these final four games.

 

Denzel Ward

Cornerback Denzel Ward absolutely lit up Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on this screen play.

Unfortunately for Ward, he was torched practically every snap outside of that.

Chase ran free all day long to the tune of 119 receiving yards on 10 catches and 1 touchdown.

Joe Burrow putting some throws on the money didn’t help Ward out much either.

Those 10 targets were more than the rest of the Bengals receivers combined.

Cleveland’s defense knew where the ball was going and still couldn’t stop it.

Plain and simple, the secondary got punked by Chase and Burrow.

That group remains problematic for Cleveland’s defense and will need a shakeup in the offseason.

Those changes won’t include Ward, however, he’s not exactly endearing himself to fans as of late.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

5 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

24 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

23 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

1 day ago

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield's Rams Win

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Comments On His Week 14 Status

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

3 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Joe Woods Comments On Browns' Record Against Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/9/22)

3 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns reacts while returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

4 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Odds Don't Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday's Browns Matchup

4 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a punt in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

4 days ago

cleveland browns team records

A Look At The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Bengals

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp In Practice

4 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a kickoff in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

4 days ago

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

No more pages to load