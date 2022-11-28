Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns are getting some major inspiration after their upset victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While many counted out the Browns, they fought and got a much needed victory in overtime against the Bucs.

With the win came an emotional speech from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

So what did the veteran quarterback have to say to his teammates after their victory?

Brissett Makes His Speech About The Team, Not Himself

When head coach Kevin Stefanski gave Brissett a game ball, he didn’t make his speech about himself.

Instead, he made it about the team, and how they, as a collective unit, came together for a tough win.

While coach Stefanski says the team’s setbacks got them this comeback victory, it was all about everyone working as a team for Brissett.

The veteran quarterback talked about how they break their post game huddles by saying one word, family.

This started after the Browns lost to the New England Patriots, which was a tough loss for them.

Brissett also tells his team “we didn’t sign up for easy,” something that can hit home to all his teammates.

With him being “proud” of his team and teammates, he’s showing true leadership in a difficult time in Cleveland.

While his role as starting quarterback might end, he’s still showing everyone how he’s humble.

It won’t be easy for him to hand back the reins to Deshaun Watson, but he knew this time was coming.

However, he now hands the reins to Watson, knowing he did everything possible to win every game he started for the Browns.