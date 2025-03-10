2 Teams Are Showing Interest In Signing Jameis Winston

The quarterback carousel never stops spinning in the NFL.

As teams across the league assess their signal-caller situations for the upcoming season, one veteran name continues to generate buzz behind the scenes.

After spending 2024 with the Cleveland Browns, Jameis Winston is officially testing the free-agent market.

His journey last season took an unexpected turn when he stepped into the starting role following Deshaun Watson’s Achilles tear in Week 7.

What began as a backup job quickly transformed into an audition for his next opportunity.

Recent reports suggest Winston’s phone has been ringing steadily as the offseason heats up.

“I’m told the #49ers and the #Chargers have been in conversation with Jameis Winston for potential back up roles, per league source. The #Giants could potentially be in contact pending outcome of talks with other quarterbacks.” NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared on X.

https://twitter.com/JosinaAnderson/status/1899167967935627695

Winston’s 2024 campaign with the Browns showcased both his strengths and weaknesses.

Appearing in 12 games with seven starts, he posted respectable numbers – completing 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns.

However, the 12 interceptions reminded everyone of his risk-taking style.

He added modest contributions on the ground with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

With Winston likely moving on, Cleveland faces even more uncertainty at the sport’s most critical position.

Finding their next field general represents the organization’s most pressing challenge.

Moreover, Winston’s Cleveland tenure, while brief, left a meaningful impact.

His energy and leadership helped receiver Jerry Jeudy achieve his first 1,000-yard season and Pro Bowl selection.

Even during a disappointing 3-14 campaign, Winston’s presence kept the locker room united.

Despite these positives, his turnover issues and the potential for quarterback controversy make a return unlikely.

The Browns may prefer a less spotlight-grabbing backup situation, especially if they end up starting a rookie next season and want to avoid fans clamoring for Winston at the first sign of trouble.

