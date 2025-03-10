Adam Schefter Has Changed His Stance About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns can go a number of different directions with the No. 2 pick in April’s NFL Draft, though the common sentiment has been that the team has its sights set on a new franchise quarterback.

Nobody could blame the Browns for taking a quarterback, given how disastrous the Deshaun Watson situation has been, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently changed his stance on which way he believes the Browns are leaning at No. 2.

Awful Announcing shared a clip of Schefter’s recent appearance on SportsCenter when he said he isn’t as sure about the Browns taking a quarterback at No. 2 anymore.

“Early on in the process, I was pretty confident that Cleveland was taking a quarterback (the Browns have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft). I am *not* that confident anymore.” – (a very busy) Adam Schefter

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1899139943479595249

This isn’t too shocking when you look deeper into it.

The Browns have been noted as potential suitors for a number of different free-agent veteran quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and others, which aligns with the team’s recent historic extension with Myles Garrett.

Garrett initially requested a trade because he wanted to play for a contender and didn’t see the Browns as such.

However, general manager Andrew Berry was adamant the team viewed Garrett as an indispensable part of the future and opted to lock him down with the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

Cleveland has also hosted a few non-QB prospects for visits recently, including LSU left tackle Will Campbell, so it’s possible the front office is looking at potentially trading down.

A trade-down would mean the Browns believe Cam Ward is going first overall and that they aren’t sold on the idea of Shedeur Sanders as a franchise QB.

There’s plenty to unpack here, but the Browns have plenty of time to sift through all their options and come to a conclusion.

If they decide not to draft a quarterback, Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter would surely get the fanbase excited.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Player Is 'Under-The-Radar' Name To Watch In Free Agency