Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
In recent years, the Cleveland Browns have made the most of many of their draft picks, and they have resulted in a team that has plenty of potential, especially on the defensive side of the football.

One of those picks is cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., a third-round selection in April’s NFL draft.

This season, he has ranked very high in one key category – forced incompletions, not just among rookies, but also among all NFL corners.

 

A Closer Look At What Emerson Has Been Doing This Season

Being third among all corners in forced incompletions is impressive enough, but that’s just the beginning of Emerson’s impressive rookie season.

When the wide receiver he is guarding has been targeted by the opposing quarterback, he has held that QB to a completion percentage of just 53.7 and a passer rating of 80.3.

In Sunday’s overtime win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Emerson had four passes defended, and with his help, Cleveland held them scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Two of Emerson’s defended passes came in crunch time, as he had one with eight seconds to go in regulation, and another in overtime.

He was a reason Bucs wideout Mike Evans caught only two of the nine passes that were thrown his way.

Between Emerson and fellow corners Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, the Browns have a very promising secondary, to go along with their main defensive lynchpin, pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Emerson has started just five of 11 games this season, but perhaps as soon as next season, he can become a full-time starter for Cleveland.

