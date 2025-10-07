Johnny Manziel Has Harsh Words About Browns And City

A little over a decade ago, the Cleveland Browns trusted Johnny Manziel to help turn the franchise around.

That proved to be a huge mistake from day one, as he could never get out of his own way, wasn’t a true professional, and spiraled his way out of the league in no time.

However, even after all these years, he still holds grudges and blames the organization for his failure.

In yet another uncalled-for shot, the former Texas A&M star took a big jab not only at the franchise but also at the city:

“There was a lot of things that went on in the organization that I feel some type of way about still to this day. I understand they gave me that opportunity. I appreciate it, but there was so much that went on behind the scenes that will never be spoken about. There was a lot, and I think it’ll all probably come out eventually one day. I don’t wish them the best. I’m always going to be a guy who played quarterback for the Browns and it didn’t work out and I played like a** in Cleveland. F*** that town. F*** that team. With or without me, they have been consistently bad,” Manziel said.

🔥 The Browns. Johnny Opens Up. A Toxic Environment & Organization "There is so much that went on behind the scenes that will never be spoken about. I think it will eventually come out. F**k that town, F**k that team. With or without me they have been consistently bad" https://t.co/Mptvnj88wh pic.twitter.com/IUmfqUXoqp — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) October 6, 2025

Granted, the Browns don’t have the best track record of developing players, but there’s no need to call out the city or the fans.

Browns fans have always been nothing but loving and supportive of their players.

Manziel failed to live up to the hype in Cleveland, but the fact that he didn’t get another opportunity somewhere else speaks volumes about him, not the organization.

He has pretended to take accountability for his many mistakes, yet it seems like every time he’s no longer in the news, he takes another shot at Cleveland.

That’s precisely the type of immaturity and character that got him into so much trouble, and he clearly didn’t learn much after all these years.

At the end of the day, the Browns will always take accountability for their organizational failures, but no one will ever think or say that about Johnny Manziel.

NEXT:

Dillon Gabriel Ended A Wild Franchise Streak On Sunday