Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence About His Big Draft Slide

Despite widespread projections as a first-round talent, Shedeur Sanders experienced an unexpected fall through the board, remaining available until the Cleveland Browns traded up to select him at No. 144 overall in the fifth round.

Draft analysts expressed surprise at Sanders’ slide, particularly given his standout performance during the 2024 season at Colorado.

Reports circulated that pre-draft interviews may have contributed to his stock dropping, though few anticipated such a dramatic tumble.

Sanders recently addressed the situation on his “2Legendary” podcast, maintaining his characteristic confidence despite the draft day disappointment.

“I don’t take this and be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna prove everybody wrong.’ Like, no, it’s just me proving myself right, like my confidence and how I feel doesn’t, doesn’t really change. I’m myself and I’m thankful for getting the opportunity to have a chance to play the game,” Sanders said.

The spotlight followed Sanders to the rookie minicamp, where he took his first professional snaps wearing orange with his No. 12 jersey.

The fifth-rounder split quarterback repetitions evenly with third-round selection Dillon Gabriel during their 90-minute practice session.

Both rookies now face a significant adjustment transitioning from primarily shotgun collegiate offenses to more under-center work at the professional level.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees remained close to his new signal callers throughout practice, providing guidance on technical adjustments as Sanders begins his journey from s highly scrutinized draft prospect to NFL quarterback.

Despite his late selection, Sanders arguably enters the league as the most discussed 144th pick in recent memory.

