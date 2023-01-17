Browns Nation

3 Best Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

It is that time of year when we look back at the highs and lows of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 season.

The season was filled with a mixture of both, but here are the three best plays.

 

1. Cade York’s Game Winning FG #CLEvsCAR

The Browns were in the midst of a long opening-game losing streak, and many pointed to the grudge match with former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s Carolina Panthers as the moment the streak needed to be snapped.

In usual Browns fashion, the game went back and forth and became too close for comfort, but rookie Cade York booted a game-winning 58-yard field goal to seal the win and cap off his perfect day of kicking.

York earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his NFL debut.

 

2. David Njoku’s Improbable TD Catch #TBvsCLE

The Browns needed late-game heroics to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They got them in spades on fourth down with a pass from Jacoby Brissett that David Njoku grabbed from the air with one hand.

The Browns went on to win the game in overtime, and this catch will be immortalized on Njoku’s career highlight reel.

 

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones Special Teams TD #CLEvsHOU

The Browns special teams returns unit has been lackluster in recent years.

Donovan Peoples-Jones turned the page on that script with a spectacular 76-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Travis Benjamin was the last Browns player to return a punt for a touchdown on September 20, 2015.

Peoples-Jones’ achievement earned him AFC Special Teams Play of the Week honors.

