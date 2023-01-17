Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Worst Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

3 Worst Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

By

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of ugly plays to choose from in our year-end ranking of the three worst plays of the season.

Check them out and see if your list differs from ours.

 

1. Baker Mayfield’s Touchdown Pass #CLEvsCAR

This Week 1 game between the Browns and the Carolina Panthers got too close for comfort in the fourth quarter.

In fact, this was the beginning of the defensive “miscommunications” that plagued the team for the entire season.

Wide-open receivers like Robbie Anderson in this play were a norm throughout the season.

 

 

2. Onside Kick Against New York Jets #NYJvsCLE

The last two minutes of the New York Jets game were the worst moments of the season.

Joe Flacco‘s Jets did not win this game; the Browns lost it.

Part of the Browns’ unraveling occurred on this onside kick play.

The hands’ team was a weakness this season as evidenced by the inability to just field this kick, run out the clock, and record the victory.

 

3. Joe Flacco’s Game-Winning TD Pass #NYJvsCLE

Flacco played his best game of the season against the Browns.

While it is true any given Sunday things happen and teams lose, the improbable course of events in the last two minutes of the Jets vs Browns game was so unlikely that no one would have predicted them, especially with the Jets QB3 under center.

Flacco threw four touchdowns against the Browns including the game-winner as time was running out.

This loss left a sour taste in Browns fans’ mouths the entire season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

2 hours ago

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

5 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

6 hours ago

Browns Uniforms

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

16 hours ago

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets reacts after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

18 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson's Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

3 days ago

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/14/23)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

4 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Report: Arizona Seeks Permission To Interview Brian Flores For HC Position

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/13/23)

4 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

5 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York, Martin Emerson Jr. Named To All-Rookie Teams

5 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Player Charles White Dies At 64

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Browns Make First Ever NFLPA All-Pro Team

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/12/23)

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals The 2022 Highest Graded Browns Defensive Players

6 days ago

First Energy Stadium

Is A New Stadium In The Browns' Future?

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/11/23)

6 days ago

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

No more pages to load