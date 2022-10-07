3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Chargers

Heading into week 5, the Cleveland Browns stand at a fair 2-2.

The team has had some big wins, like winning the season opener for the first time in 17 years.

But they have also faced some heartbreaking losses, including a loss to the Jets the Browns had a 99.9% chance of winning in the final two minutes of the game.

The #Browns had a 99.9% chance of beating the #Jets today, which is the highest probability possible via ESPN. The @nyjets would do the unthinkable with a 0.1% chance of winning. (🎩@JordanStrack) pic.twitter.com/1HyDimSEXE — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 18, 2022

Now the Browns must get ready to host a high-powered offense in the Los Angeles Chargers led by Justin Herbert.

The safe bet is that the Browns lose this game.

Especially considering they lost a ‘safe bet’ wins to the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

But the Browns might show a few new flashes and step up in ways they failed to in weeks prior, keeping the game at least interesting and close

Here are 3 bold predictions for when the Chargers come to town to take on the Browns.

The defense will look a better

Believe it or not, but according to PFF, the Browns are the highest-graded defense so far this season.

PFF's top-graded offense through 4 weeks is… the Cleveland Browns. — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 4, 2022

This comes as shock as problems with the defense are one of the main gripes made by fans this year.

When the team isn’t letting receivers get wide open and opening massive holes in the run defense, the Browns have actually been pretty good on defense.

However, all that efficiently falls grimly under the team allowing even just one big play.

Look for the defense to clean up and communicate better in this game.

They are going against a good Chargers offense.

But with all their mistakes this season and all the heat they have been facing in the media, they have many reasons to step it up this week.

Myles Garrett will return for a big day

Despite his wishes to play, the Browns held Myles Garrett out of the Falcons game last week.

The decision followed a bad car accident Garrett was involved in.

Though his injuries were minor, he was ultimately deemed unfit to play.

Now, after another week of recovery from the accident, Garrett is back at practice and is once again eager to play.

Assuming his healthy continues to trend in the right direction, he will play this Sunday and will have a big game.

Look for Garrett to come into the game hungry, take advantage of a young, developing offensive line and find his way to the backfield to sack Herbert on multiple occasions.

Jacoby Brissett will throw another heartbreaking interception

For the most part, Jacoby Brissett has played quite well this season.

🚨 Jacoby going DEEP to DPJ❗️ pic.twitter.com/zqL4FRLMQd — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 2, 2022

He’s avoided sacks, found receivers downfield and pushed through QB sneaks to earn a handful of key first downs.

But it’s his few mistakes that have stopped Browns fans from getting too excited about his play so far this season.

In each of the Browns’ two losses, the team’s chances of winning ended with an interception thrown by Brissett in the final minutes of the game.

If the Browns want to keep up with the Chargers’ offense, they are going to have to rely more on Brissett’s arm.

And especially if they fall behind.

As well as he has played this season, Brissett will likely throw another game-ending interception as the team will have to lean on him.

Look for Brissett to turn it over at a key moment, further stoking the excitement of Deshaun Watson returning to the Browns in week 13.