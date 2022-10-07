Jacoby Brissett Is Still Trying To Climb An Important List

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett isn’t generating eye-popping numbers.

However, he is doing enough to help the team succeed.

He knows which plays to call at certain moments, especially in unleashing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt from the backfield.

His steady play has also helped wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku have some impressive games.

No wonder the North Carolina State alumnus is climbing the ladder in the NFL quarterback power rankings by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.

[No. 25-32] 32. Davis Webb

31. Bailey Zappe

30. Davis Mills

29. Marcus Mariota

28. Baker Mayfield

27. Andy Dalton

26. Zach Wilson

25. Jacoby Brissett

CBS Sports HQ tweeted their rankings as of October 5.

Benjamin ranked Brissett at the 32nd spot after Week 3, saying, “He improved from Week 1 in a tight loss to the Jets, but he remains an ultra-conservative, not-terribly-accurate interim for a team that should be much better.”

But he climbed seven spots after one week while New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb takes his previous spot.

Between Brissett and Webb, in order, are Zach Wilson, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, Davis Mills, and Bailey Zappe.

Brissett had 21 completions for 234 yards and an interception against the Falcons.

He has 82 passes for 830 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions after four weeks.

He has also completed 64.6 percent of his passes and has one rushing touchdown.

Brissett Making The Browns Offense Work

He has the benefit of playing behind a solid offensive line with Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills, and Joel Bitonio.

Aside from keeping him safe in the pocket, these men have the ability to create holes for Chubb and Hunt.

That’s why Brissett isn’t forcing the issue in the passing game by establishing their ground attack first.

Their aerial attack will follow suit once they have worn out their opponents with their rushing attempts.

Likewise, it would be a shame not to activate a talented running back in Chubb.

His success puts him second in rushing yards behind Saquon Barkley and gives Cleveland the second-best rushing offense through Week 4.