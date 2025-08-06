3 Browns Players Are Turning Heads At Training Camp

Training camp has a way of turning unknowns into must-watch players. The Cleveland Browns have seen exactly that through the opening weeks in Berea.

While injuries and roster battles have dominated headlines, several players have quietly emerged from the pack to grab attention.

Insider Tony Grossi recently highlighted three names that have stood out during the early stretch of camp.

“Larvadain. Schwesinger. Diontae,” Grossi wrote.

Wide receiver Gage Larvadain entered camp as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina.

That status has changed quickly. His red zone work has been impressive, but his Day 7 touchdown really turned heads.

Larvadain shook off a defender and walked into the end zone, getting the entire sideline energized. He has caught passes from both Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco while earning second-team reps.

The defense has its own breakout story in Carson Schwesinger. The rookie linebacker delivered one of camp’s biggest hits and hasn’t looked back.

With Jordan Hicks retiring, Schwesinger’s instincts and closing speed have put him in position for meaningful snaps this season.

Diontae Johnson arrived in Cleveland without much fanfare after bouncing between teams. The veteran receiver has changed that narrative through consistent play.

Johnson isn’t guaranteed a roster spot, but he’s making a strong case behind Jerry Jeudy.

Joint practices with the Carolina Panthers are coming quickly, followed by preseason games that will determine final roster spots.

All three players have used camp to position themselves for bigger roles when the regular season arrives.

