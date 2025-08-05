Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Browns Part Ways With Injured Cornerback

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Training camp moves fast in the NFL. Many players fight for roster spots one day and find themselves cut the next.

Anthony Kendall learned this reality on Monday when the Cleveland Browns waived the cornerback with an injury designation.

The move cleared space for quarterback Tyler Huntley. Cleveland needed another healthy arm after dealing with injury concerns at the position.

Both Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett have been managing hamstring tightness. Shedeur Sanders recently dealt with arm soreness as well.

“We’ve signed QB Tyler Huntley and waived CB Anthony Kendall with an injury designation,” the Browns announced.

Huntley brings experience to a crowded quarterback room. The Pro Bowl alternate now joins Joe Flacco, Gabriel, Pickett, and Sanders.

Deshaun Watson remains on the PUP list. The addition gives Cleveland depth heading into joint practices with the Panthers and their preseason opener.

Kendall’s departure comes at an unfortunate time. The 25-year-old had been competing for a role in the nickel formation.

Martin Emerson Jr.’s season-ending injury opened opportunities in the secondary. Greg Newsome II’s move to the outside created potential playing time for Kendall.

The cornerback appeared in all 16 games for Tennessee in 2023.

Cleveland hasn’t revealed details about Kendall’s injury. Early reports suggest it might be minor.

The Browns could bring him back depending on how the roster develops after the preseason games. Teams often recycle players who show promise during camp.

Huntley’s signing appears to be a short-term solution. He’ll likely absorb practice repetitions while the other quarterbacks manage their minor injuries.

For Kendall, the timing hurts. His opportunity to contribute was growing with each practice. Now he faces an uncertain path back to the roster.

