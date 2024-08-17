Browns Nation

Saturday, August 17, 2024
3 Browns Players To Watch Against Vikings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

 

With the majority of the Cleveland Browns’ starters resting against the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s preseason game, the focus will be on players who are battling for a 53-man roster spot.

While several battles exist on this deep roster, some of those positional battles stick out more than others.

Here are three of the top players to watch on Saturday as the Browns face off against the Vikings.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Browns are turning to Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to man the quarterback position for Cleveland’s offense.

Last season as a rookie, Thompson-Robinson struggled in games he started, winning one of the three contests where he was the first quarterback into the game.

Thompson-Robinson looked sharp last Saturday as he completed 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards and led the Browns on their lone scoring drive.

The second-year athlete needs to continue his precision passing to ensure the team chooses him over Huntley on the final 53-man roster.

Ahmarean Brown

The focus this offseason is which of the team’s newest wide receivers would make a name for themselves in the passing game.

While fifth-round draft pick Jamari Thrash has shown promise, another wide receiver – undrafted free agent Ahmarean Brown – has had a nice preseason.

Brown finished last week’s contest against Green Bay with two catches for 26 yards, and a similar performance could help him ensure he’s on the practice squad at the very least next month.

Sam Kamara

Last week, defensive end Sam Kamara finished with one tackle against the Packers in a potential make-or-break season for the 26-year-old defender.

With significantly more playing time coming his way against the Vikings, Kamara needs to provide some distance between himself, Jeremiah Martin, Isaiah McGuire, and Isaiah Thomas.

If Kamara cannot prove his value, it would not be surprising to see him miss the 53-man roster for a third consecutive season in Cleveland.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

