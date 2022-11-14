Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023

3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023

By

Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins rushes whilst being tackled by John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

For a team missing their starting QB for the first 11 games of the season, missing the playoffs shouldn’t be the biggest surprise in the world.

What is surprising, however, is how bad the Cleveland Browns have been, despite having a backup QB who may be having his best season yet.

The defense has terribly regressed.

Its play-calling has been questionable at best.

And there are players on the defense that just don’t seem to fit the bill.

While tides might turn for the better when Deshaun Watson returns in week 12, this season might already be a wash.

It might be time to consider how this team can improve next year.

And what players need to go before this team can improve at all?

 

1. S John Johnson III

When the Browns signed John Johnson from the Rams two years ago, there was a lot of buzz surrounding his skill, leadership and how he was going to elevate the defense.

Johnson has made a few big plays on the field.

But for the most part, he’s been underwhelming.

He’s allowed too many big catches downfield.

He misreads and misses tackles when defending against the run game.

And he stirs up drama online from time to time.

There is a lot that needs to be adjusted on defense and it should start at the top.

Browns would be wise to move off Johnson before 2023.

 

2. DT Jordan Eliott

Another player failing to live up to their potential is Jordan Elliott.

The Browns drafted Elliott three years ago.

They’ve been patient, haven’t forced him into tough situations too quickly and have given him opportunities to prove himself.

So far, he’s made little use of his opportunities,

This season is his first season starting in the NFL and he currently ranks amongst the worst DTs in the NFL, according to PFF.

General Manager Andrew is always patient with his draftees and does his best to retain them– so far only cutting a few guys he’s drafted in the three years he’s worked for the Browns.

But for Elliott, it’s time to sink for float.

And so far he’s been sinking.

Berry will likely try to reload the defensive line before 2023 and Elliott should be one of the first players to go.

 

3. RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt may be the only guy on the list who is underperforming at their position.

Every Browns fan knows the value of Hunt and what he can bring to the team, especially when he is given the opportunity.

The problem is that he is not given a lot of opportunities.

He may be a starting caliber RB, but he is second on the team to Nick Chubb who may be the best RB “in the world.”

With his contract ending this year and the team clearly having a stronger option at his position, the team won’t have much incentive to re-sign him.

Especially considering the Browns drafted RB Jerome Ford, who possesses a similar skillset to Hunt.

As much Hunt has done for the Browns, and as much as he’s become a fan favorite, the team would be smart to move, free up some cap and try to sign some better players on defense.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Brown News

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/14/22)

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

Studs & Duds From Browns Loss To Dolphins

16 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns Loss To The Dolphins

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Dolphins

21 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Are Browns Fans Taking Jacoby Brissett For Granted?

1 day ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns finds a hole in the Miami Dolphins line during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Miami Dolphins Score Predictions

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/13/22)

1 day ago

browns helmet

Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday

2 days ago

Jerry Tillery #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Will The Browns Have Interest in Jerry Tillery?

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why Are The Browns So Conservative With Nick Chubb?

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Losses Already Haunting The Browns In 2022

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/12/22)

2 days ago

Former NFL player Joe Thomas speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

NFL Fans React To Joe Thomas' Must-See Rant

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/11/22)

3 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes Splash In Germany With NFL Network

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

1 Stat Has Jacoby Brissett Among The NFL Elite

4 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Browns Receive Massive Praise From An Upcoming Opponent

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out Four Players

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/10/22)

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nick Chubb Comments On Kareem Hunt Not Getting Traded

5 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Dolphins

5 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Kareem Hunt #27 in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns' Win Over The Dolphins

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/14/22)

No more pages to load