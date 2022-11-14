Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/14/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes for November 14, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing loss to the Miami Dolphins in a Week 10 game on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the headlines for the day.

 

1. Jacoby Brissett Tells It Like It Is

Not a single Browns fan can disagree with quarterback Jacoby Brissett‘s assessment of the game.

He said:

“We just got our [email protected] whooped today. That’s frankly what happened.”

This is not the return to Miami Brissett hoped for.

Indicative of his character, his former Dolphins teammates sought him out after the game to chat with him.

One of those players was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

 

2. Myles Garrett’s Comments Draw Interest

Is Myles Garrett calling out the coaching staff?

You be the judge.

He said in the postgame:

“Doesn’t matter if you’re ready to run through a wall if it’s in the wrong direction.”

 

3. Now What?

A disheartened fan base has to hope for the best amid a tough Browns schedule over the next few weeks.

Next up are the Buffalo Bills who showed plenty of heart in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Which team will be angrier and more prepared next week?

Judging by their efforts on Sunday, you would have to think the Bills.

The only consolation is that the Browns still have Nick Chubb who could and should put this team on his back and carry them.

They could be better as a result.

Try to make it a good Monday Browns fans!

