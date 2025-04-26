Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Nick Chubb, Browns

The Cleveland Browns drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the team’s No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding an intriguing prospect to their short-staffed running back room.

Although analysts were not surprised by Cleveland’s decision to add the prospect, it did immediately cause concern about what the pick meant for Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb tested free agency for the first time in his career this offseason, and the four-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign with another team.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed what he’s hearing about Chubb’s future with the Browns shortly after Judkins was selected by the AFC North franchise.

“This does not necessarily mean Nick Chubb’s tenure in Cleveland is over. The two sides have had recent dialogue and the door is open,” Rapoport said.

The #Browns stick and pick again, taking #OSU RB Quinshon Judkins at No. 36. This does not necessarily mean Nick Chubb's tenure in Cleveland is over. The two sides have had recent dialogue and the door is open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2025

Chubb played only eight games for the Browns last season, and another injury ended his campaign before he could finish the regular season.

The running back was also missed seven games to start the year as he began the 2024 campaign on the Injured Reserve (IR) list while recovering from his second serious knee injury.

He ran for 332 yards and three scores in his limited time on the field in 2024.

Chubb’s 3.3 yards per rush was by far his worst showing as a professional, and he added only five receptions for 31 yards and another score to his stat line.

