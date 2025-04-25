Andrew Berry Names ‘Sweet Spot’ In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ front office is riding high after making a splash in the draft’s opening round.

General manager Andrew Berry couldn’t contain his excitement about landing defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall selection, seeing the young prospect as tailor-made for what the Browns need up front.

The Browns’ scouts identified Graham as one of the most dominant trench warriors in this year’s class, addressing a clear team need with premier talent.

Dropping three spots still allowed them to secure a premier talent while adding value, aligning with what Berry called the “sweet spot” of the draft.

“I think we really view the sweet spot of this draft, realistically, is in day two. We think there’s a strong pool of players and it flats out maybe a little bit more quickly than in some previous drafts. But look, I think there are going to be good players up and down the board. And, you know, as we sit here today, we have four picks on Friday, and we’ll be excited about that,” Berry explained.

Andrew Berry loaded up for the “sweet spot” of the draft this weekend and next year #Browns pic.twitter.com/uPeaRL5TAh — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 25, 2025

With seven picks remaining across the final two days, the Browns stand ready to address other roster needs.

Day 2 looks particularly promising with selections at No. 33 and No. 36 (courtesy of their deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars), plus additional picks at No. 67 and No. 94 in the third round.

