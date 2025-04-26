Analyst Says Browns Got ‘Steal Of The Draft’

The Browns take pride in how the organization adds local, homegrown talent when possible.

Last year, the Browns did that with the team’s second-round pick of Mike Hall Jr., an Ohio State defensive tackle who was from nearby Streetsboro.

This year, Cleveland used one of its second-round picks on another former Buckeye, taking running back Quinshon Judkins.

That’s not the only player the Browns have acquired from the state of Ohio.

Cleveland used the team’s top third-round pick to add Canton, Ohio, product Harold Fannin Jr. to the Browns’ roster with the No. 67 selection.

ESPN Cleveland’s Emmett Golden believes the Browns got the ‘steal of the draft’ in Fannin Jr.

ESPN Cleveland's Emmett Golden believes the Browns got the 'steal of the draft' in Fannin Jr.

Fannin stayed in Ohio when he chose his college, playing for three years with Bowling Green as a tight end.

He played in 36 total games for the Falcons, recording 2,396 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns while at the MAC school.

His best season was his final year with Bowling Green, when he caught 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in the high-octane offense.

Fannin Jr. became the Falcons’ first-ever Consensus All-American after his 2024 season, a year he set 21 school records.

The 6-foot-4 player could make an immediate impact on the offense this season, lining up opposite Pro Bowler David Njoku.

Njoku is entering his ninth season in the NFL, and the 28-year-old tight end likely will mentor Fannin during his rookie campaign.

Cleveland has now selected back-to-back offensive players after the team’s first two picks of the 2025 NFL Draft were defenders.

The Browns are returning to a run-oriented offense under new coordinator Tommy Rees.

Rees will yield the play-calling duties to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

