3 Critical Decisions The Browns Need To Make This Offseason

By

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 2022 Cleveland Browns have fallen well below expectations.

That makes everything up for review in the offseason.

Some of the decisions are more critical than others.

Here are three critical decisions, defined by position group, that the Browns need to make before 2023.

 

1. Linebackers

The Browns seemed to be deep in the linebacker room in 2022 until the injuries started coming, and they would not stop.

They lost Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to season-ending injuries.

Walker and Takitaki will be free agents at the end of the season.

Reggie Ragland and Deion Jones were both added midseason but will become free agents this offseason, and practice squad player Jordan Kunaszyk has also seen playing time but will be a free agent in 2023.

 

2. Wide Receivers

Amari Cooper is locked in for the long term, but 2023 is the final year of Donovan Peoples-Jones‘s contract.

Will the Browns negotiate his extension in the offseason, or will they wait and pursue a more veteran WR2?

The team could use a big-name, rock-solid receiver to play alongside Cooper and DPJ.

 

3. Offensive Line

Though Jack Conklin‘s future is now known, there are other questions lingering on the offensive line.

The Browns had five centers this season since three of the four had major injuries.

Nick Harris, rookie Dawson Deaton, Michael Dunn, and Ethan Pocic were injured.

Harris and Deaton’s injuries were season-ending and suffered in the preseason.

Hjalte Froholdt did well in relief of Pocic.

Pocic and Froholdt are free agents at the end of the season, and Dunn is a restricted free agent.

Will the Browns keep any of these players if there is uncertainty with Harris or Pocic?

There is also the issue of Jedrick Wills Jr.’s fifth-year option which would need to be exercised before the 2023 season to keep him with the team on his rookie deal through the 2024 season.

All of these storylines are worth keeping an eye on as the Browns progress through the offseason.

 

 

