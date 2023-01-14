Browns Nation

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire)

 

While it is a sad truth that the Cleveland Browns are not in the playoffs, in the irony of all ironies, there are three former Browns quarterbacks on playoff teams.

Not one is a starter, but regardless, they are on the active roster.

Which one are you cheering for?

 

Case Keenum, Buffalo Bills

The Browns’ 2021 QB2, Case Keenum, is Josh Allen‘s backup.

Keenum has appeared in two Bills games completing two out of seven passes for eight yards.

He has embraced his role as Allen’s backup and appears to be happy in Buffalo.

Keenum is a free agent at the end of the season so his undercover days in Buffalo could soon be in the past.

 

Nick Mullens, Minnesota Vikings

Another 2021 backup Browns QB is playoff bound with the Minnesota Vikings.

Nick Mullens has appeared in 4 games and has completed 21 out of 25 passes for 224 yards and 1 touchdown.

He is also making the most of his experience and genuinely seems to be happy in Minnesota.

Mullens could be on the move after the 2022 season as he is also a free agent.

 

Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants

In addition to playing for the Browns in 2018, Tyrod Taylor has played for three of the 2022 playoff teams in addition to the Giants: the Bills, Ravens, and Chargers.

Taylor has appeared in three games this season, completing six out of eight passes, one for a touchdown.

Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants and is expected back in 2023.

 

Honorable Mention Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars HC

Doug Pederson is also a former Browns quarterback who is in the playoffs.

He leads the young Jacksonville Jaguars on their first trip to the playoffs since 2017.

Are any of these former Browns quarterbacks Super Bowl bound?

Time will tell.

 

