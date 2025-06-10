3 Key Browns Players Present For Mandatory Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns entered mandatory minicamp Tuesday with several key questions hanging over the team.

After watching notable players skip voluntary OTAs, fans wondered whether their biggest stars would show up when it mattered most.

Those concerns disappeared quickly when the session began.

Myles Garrett, David Njoku, and Diontae Johnson all took the field, bringing immediate relief to a fanbase eager to see their team unified.

“Browns Myles Garrett, David Njoku and Diontae Johnson are all here at mandatory minicamp today,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote on X.

#Browms Myles Garrett, David Njoku and Diontae Johnson are all here at mandatory minicamp today — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 10, 2025

The return of these veterans marks a crucial step for Cleveland as they prepare for their first full squad sessions of the offseason.

While skipping voluntary workouts is common practice across the league, minicamp represents the real beginning of team building.

With helmets on and competition ramping up, the intensity naturally increases.

The quarterback battle will dominate headlines throughout the week, but several other storylines deserve attention as the Browns work toward training camp in late July.

Johnson’s situation remains particularly intriguing. Despite staying connected with the organization, his absence from recent OTAs raised eyebrows about his commitment level.

Minicamp provides the first genuine opportunity to evaluate where he fits within Cleveland’s receiver corps.

Given the current depth chart, Johnson has a clear pathway to significant playing time if he embraces his role fully.

The tight end position also carries weight moving forward. Njoku brings established blocking ability while working to expand his receiving contributions.

His partnership with Harold Fannin Jr. could become a key component of the offensive game plan.

Garrett’s presence adds another layer of importance to these sessions. His leadership anchors a defense that depends heavily on veteran guidance to reach its potential.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Big Update On Dawand Jones