Insider Reveals Big Update On Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back this season.

A lot of that will depend on their offensive line, which regressed significantly last season.

Notably, the Browns are searching for a solution at left tackle.

With that in mind, they moved Dawand Jones from the right side of the offensive line, and so far, it’s working.

According to insider Tony Grossi, Jones made a strong impression in OTAs.

“The biggest man on the Browns has a bigger responsibility this year. The Dawand Jones right tackle-to-left tackle experiment is in full swing. Early returns in the voluntary portion of the offseason program have been good. As the Browns head into their three-day mandatory minicamp starting on Tuesday, the feeling is that Jones might be … could be … the long-term answer at left tackle. At the very least, he’s being asked to be the short-term answer in 2025,” Grossi wrote.

Jones played limited snaps at left tackle last season before sustaining a season-ending injury.

His talent, technique and physical traits have never been doubted, but he’s had two season-ending injuries in as many years in the NFL.

That’s going to be a huge concern going forward, and this season might be his last chance to prove that he can be trusted to be on the field for a full season.

When healthy, Jones can be an efficient run blocker and has shown the potential to be an elite blindside protector, and that’s going to be crucial to the Browns’ success.

Cleveland had one of the strongest offensive lines in the game before last year’s regression, with injuries and assistant coach Bill Callahan’s departure playing a big role in that.

Now, with an aging roster and mounting pressure, it will be up to Jones to take a big leap and help this unit in 2025.

