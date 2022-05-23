3 Most Exciting Games To Circle On The 2022 Browns’ Schedule

NFL Football’s limited schedule of games is designed to make every game day an event.

We’re left chomping at the bit for more action just as the season rolls to a close.

Fans of the Cleveland Browns are no exception, evidenced by the year-round conversation on social media.

Keep the schedule on you at all times with these mobile wallpapers. Save the schedule to your 🗓 » https://t.co/Hbb1CPxoEp pic.twitter.com/FIQmCz9S6g — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 16, 2022

And even something as mundane as the schedule release becomes a coveted dawg-treat for our rabid fans.

Our re-crafted offense and special teams units have us looking forward to every game.

But here are the 3 most exciting games to circle on the 2022 Browns calendar.

Week 8: Halloween With the Bengals

NFL schedulers served up a special Halloween treat for Cleveland Browns fans.

They’ll send the Cincinnati Bengals to First Energy Stadium for a Monday Night Football clash.

Maybe they were only thinking about how appropriate the teams’ colors are for this spooky evening.

#Browns-Bengals on Monday Night Football on Halloween. Scary in a good way. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 13, 2022

But Kevin Stefanski’s Browns have had more tricks than treats for their cross-state rivals, to the tune of 4-0.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently noted how Baker Mayfield “balls out” every time they meet.

And now comes Deshaun Watson’s turn to keep the Bengals at bay and sent the Bengals away haunted.

Week 12: Last Chance to See a Legend?

Tom Brady has 375 million reasons to retire after the 2022 NFL season.

Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback already lined up his post-NFL career with Fox Sports.

So, Browns fans probably have one more chance to watch him live when he visits Cleveland in late November.

Breaking: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has tied Cleveland Browns legendary QB Otto Graham’s record of winning seven pro football championships #SuperBowl #Browns #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/zAq87Dnqvn — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) February 8, 2021

This Week 12 battle probably matches teams locked in playoff hunts and with division title hopes intact.

But years from now, we’ll forget those details and tell our grandchildren how we saw the great Tom Brady play.

And gleefully remember how Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett treated him like a pinata for 4 quarters.

Week 16: An Old Friend Visits For Christmas

Cleveland’s schedule is full of division and conference rivals directly battling Cleveland for playoff position.

But another of the biggest home draws involves a game against an NFC opponent.

Coming off the Week 15 Ravens game, the Browns have a short week to clean up for the holidays.

Jarvis Landry will be coming back to Cleveland for Christmas Eve. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 13, 2022

And they’ll entertain their old friend and fan favorite, Jarvis Landry, and the Saints on Christmas Eve.

Joe Woods’ secondary can’t wait to see Landry again, gift-wrapping plenty of coal for the ex-Brown.

New Orleans is a sneaky bet to make a playoff run, making this a vital- but potentially festive holiday contest.