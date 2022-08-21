NFL Fans React To Browns Preseason Loss To Eagles

The Cleveland Browns lost their preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 21.

The final score was 21-20.

This was a game largely played by second and third-string players as well as rookies trying to gain a roster spot.

Reactions to the Browns’ loss were varied, and the most notable are listed below.

1. The Battle Of The Josh’s

The Browns played two quarterbacks named Josh on Sunday.

Fans had opinions on which Josh was better: Joshua Dobbs or Josh Rosen.

@josh_dobbs1 clearly winning the Joshua competition against Josh Rosen today. #CLEvsPHI — Sebastian Grundberger (@sgrundberger) August 21, 2022

It appears unanimous that fans believe Dobbs will be QB2 for the first 12 weeks of the season.

Some even think he should be considered for QB1 over Jacoby Brissett.

Again, I trust Josh Dobbs as the starter over Jacoby week 1 #Browns — Joseph M. A. Strong (@jstrae) August 21, 2022

2. Cade York Continues To Wow Fans

Cade York was not perfect today but very close to it.

He made a 50-yard field goal on his first game-time kick at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In happier news Cade York’s first 50 yard FG in Cleveland is good. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Aqd8dswr33 — Nick (@BuckiNick7) August 21, 2022

#Browns fans watching Cade York make a 50+ yard FG pic.twitter.com/QWgZ8nIeqf — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) August 21, 2022

York was 2 for 3 on the day, missing a 55-yard attempt when it hit the right upright.

It had plenty of distance though.

Did that 55 yard attempt hit the upright? Yes. Could it have gone 70 yards if it didn't? Yes! Cade York has a leg! 🦵#Browns — DynastyCLE (@DynastyCLE) August 21, 2022

The fact that Cade York missed the field goal and still got an applause from the #Browns fans says a lot. Man, we’ve needed a kicker lol — Jonathan Peterlin (@JPeterlin) August 21, 2022

This fanbase has been hungry for an outstanding kicker, and they got him and could not be more excited about him.

I mean this with no sarcasm: The Cade York field goals are the most exciting moments of the pre-season games. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) August 21, 2022

But Browns fans have been through a lot so it is not surprising they do not want to press their luck in the preseason with York.

One fan wants to wrap him in bubble wrap and keep him safe for the regular season.

I vote we put Cade York in bubble wrap till Week 1. I've seen enough. — Pluto (@HelloFromPluto) August 21, 2022

3. Anthony Schwartz Baffles Many

Anthony Schwartz is fighting for a roster spot.

He has been inconsistent in the preseason, but he did catch two passes out of three targets in the game.

#Browns Anthony Schwartz makes catching the football look so difficult. — Brissett Garrett Stefanski Era 🐶 (@MylesOffTheEdge) August 21, 2022

One fan noted that he “makes catching the football look so difficult.”

Fans are trying to figure out why Schwartz has been unreliable.

One theory is that he is using his body more than his hands to catch the ball.

Seems like he relies a more more on his body to make the catch than his hands. Ugh. — Brian with an i #D4L (@Chi11Penguin) August 21, 2022

And right on cue, Anthony Schwartz drops another pass. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) August 21, 2022

With roster cuts and the final preseason game happening this week, there will be plenty of excitement continuing to surround this 2022 Browns team.