Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Fans React To Browns Preseason Loss To Eagles

NFL Fans React To Browns Preseason Loss To Eagles

By

 

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost their preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 21.

The final score was 21-20.

This was a game largely played by second and third-string players as well as rookies trying to gain a roster spot.

Reactions to the Browns’ loss were varied, and the most notable are listed below.

 

1. The Battle Of The Josh’s

The Browns played two quarterbacks named Josh on Sunday.

Fans had opinions on which Josh was better: Joshua Dobbs or Josh Rosen.

It appears unanimous that fans believe Dobbs will be QB2 for the first 12 weeks of the season.

Some even think he should be considered for QB1 over Jacoby Brissett.

 

2. Cade York Continues To Wow Fans

Cade York was not perfect today but very close to it.

He made a 50-yard field goal on his first game-time kick at FirstEnergy Stadium.

York was 2 for 3 on the day, missing a 55-yard attempt when it hit the right upright.

It had plenty of distance though.

This fanbase has been hungry for an outstanding kicker, and they got him and could not be more excited about him.

But Browns fans have been through a lot so it is not surprising they do not want to press their luck in the preseason with York.

One fan wants to wrap him in bubble wrap and keep him safe for the regular season.

 

3. Anthony Schwartz Baffles Many

Anthony Schwartz is fighting for a roster spot.

He has been inconsistent in the preseason, but he did catch two passes out of three targets in the game.

One fan noted that he “makes catching the football look so difficult.”

Fans are trying to figure out why Schwartz has been unreliable.

One theory is that he is using his body more than his hands to catch the ball.

With roster cuts and the final preseason game happening this week, there will be plenty of excitement continuing to surround this 2022 Browns team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

browns helmet
Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/21/22)
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Can The Browns Make The Playoffs In 2022?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection

No more pages to load