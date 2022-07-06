Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Players Who Would Be Impacted Most by Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

3 Players Who Would Be Impacted Most by Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The NFL’s disciplinary hearing for Deshaun Watson concluded last week after three days.

The Cleveland Browns must now wait for a verdict on Watson’s suspension from Judge Sue Robinson.

The verdict could still be weeks out and there has been differing speculation on how long he could be suspended for this season.

Some think it will be indefinite while others think it could be short to no time at all.

 

Regardless, it seems almost certain Watson will miss at least some time.

Watson’s absence will have an impact on Browns players, especially if they are expecting to catch passes from him or play in his place.

Here are three players who would be most impacted by his suspension:

 

1. Amari Cooper

Ever since he was traded to the Browns earlier this year, Amari Cooper has had front-row seats to the Browns’ QB carousel.

He has gone from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson to possibly Jacoby Brisset.

Not to mention there’s been speculation the Browns may try to bring Mayfield back in if Watson is suspended, and that the team has an interest in Jimmy Garoppolo as a temporary replacement as well.

Despite all the possibilities for this season, it’s a fair assumption Cooper would prefer to have Watson throwing him the ball.

They’ve already shared reps together in training camp and Watson is hands down the most reputable QB out of the Browns’ options.

Cooper has also always had a top QB throwing to him, whether it was Derek Carr with the Raiders or Dak Prescott with the Cowboys.

If there is a significant dip in QB talent for Cooper, he could see a dip in production.

Cooper makes the most out of big, accurate throws, and while he could still be a top WR with Brissett or Mayfield throwing to him, he’ll likely make more out of the season with Watson behind center.

 

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones

In two seasons, Donovan Peoples-Jones has done well for a sixth-round pick.

He has had some big moments and has made the most of his targets.

However, this is the NFL and players are always competing for a roster spot.

And while Peoples-Jones has had a respectable career so far, the Browns are still waiting for him to take his game to the next level.

His best chance to do that and to become a bigger part of the offense would be with Watson throwing to him.

Watson would be the best QB talent Peoples-Jones has ever been targeted by and would give him more opportunity than ever to have a breakout year.

But if Mayfield or Brissett is throwing to him this year, he could have another season of mediocrity, keeping him closer to the roster bubble than being a starter on this team.

 

3. Jacoby Brissett

It goes without saying, but if Watson is suspended and the team doesn’t bring in Mayfield (or Garappolo), Jacoby Brissett will be seriously impacted this season.

The team will call on him to start for however long Watson is suspended and he could see more playing time since starting for the Colts in 2019.

At this point in his career, the league has a pretty good idea of what Brissett is.

He is a top backup QB who can have flashy moments as a starter but isn’t considered a long-term option or a player who could finally breakout.

The real question when it comes to Brissett is: can the Browns still make the playoffs if he starts?

Brissett would be commanding a loaded roster and would just need to get the ball to one of the Browns’ many playmakers.

Given his experience and his high football IQ, there is more than a fair chance the Browns can still be competitive with Brissett behind center.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

browns fans holding up a defense sign
Tommy Togiai’s Success Will Be Key To Browns’ Young Defensive Line
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Report: Seahawks Not Interested In Baker Mayfield
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/6/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tommy Togiai's Success Will Be Key To Browns' Young Defensive Line

No more pages to load