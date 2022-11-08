Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Reasons To Believe The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

3 Reasons To Believe The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

By

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Despite it all, the Cleveland Browns have one of the most dedicated fan bases in the entire world.

Their belief and dedication to the team has never faltered, even in the midst of historical losing streaks and winless seasons.

It’s a fanbase that never stops cheering.

Even when there is nothing to cheer for.

In the wake of a 3-5 start to the season, the fanbase’s spirit remains strong and hope is on the horizon.

The Browns may be back two games in the AFC North and have one of the toughest remaining schedules.

But, even with what’s stacked against them, there are plenty of reasons to still believe the Browns can make the playoffs.

 

1. The defense is starting to figure it out

There has been a lot of talk about Joe Woods and his shortcomings as a defensive coordinator this season.

Through the first six weeks of the season, his secondary was porous and his run-stopping game had issues stopping anyone on the ground.

But in the last two weeks, Woods has turned it around.

His defense has gotten after the quarterback, they’ve allowed fewer big plays downfield and they’ve kept runners in the backfield.

A lot of it can be attributed to Myles Garrett, who looks like he is finally primed to win Defensive Player of the Year.

But the turnaround is mostly due to the defense returning to old schemes that worked and placing personnel where they play best.

Like he was last year, John Johnson III is the green dot, working as the ‘QB’ of the defense.

Sione Takitaki has been finding success at Mike– the same position he played in college.

And they’ve positioned newly acquired Deion Jones as a quasi-QB spy, the same position he played when he helped take the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

If the defense can continue finding success in old schemes and allowing players to be themselves, it should install that much more hope that the Browns can have a winning season.

 

2. The offense has been consistently great

The defense may now just be figuring itself out, but the offense has been on top of its game since week one.

Through eight weeks, the Browns have ranked amongst the best offenses in efficiency, yards and scoring.

The run game has been absolutely elite– with even Derrick Henry giving Nick Chubb a nod.

Jacoby Brissett has been the backup QB of dreams, only kept everything together, but even taking the game into his own has for a few big moments.

And with Deshaun Watson set to return in three short weeks, it’s fair to believe that this offense will get even better.

As long as the offense can keep the tempo up, the playoffs shouldn’t be out of reach for too much longer.

 

3. The AFC North is still up for grabs

“Lucky” and “the Browns” are rarely ever used together in the same sentence.

But, in 2022, the Browns are lucky no other team is running away with AFC North title.

They are only two games behind the Ravens, who have had their one share of issues this season and may even consider themselves “lucky” to be at the top of the division right now.

The Browns, who are 2-1 in the division right now, can easily catch up and make the division theirs, even in a few short weeks.

 

The Ravens may have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL.

But they are far from a complete team and will likely stumble in at least a couple of “easy wins.”

If the Browns can just take care of their own business, they should be in good shape come the end of the season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

1 hour ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/8/22)

2 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Storylines To Watch For The Browns The Rest Of The Season

20 hours ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns looks to break the tackle of Chapelle Russell #53 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Adding 2 Key Reinforcements To The Roster

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

What's The Future Of Jack Conklin In Cleveland?

1 day ago

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks carries the ball during the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Derrick Henry Weighs In On Who's The NFL's Best RB

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns' Final Games

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Gets Massive Praise From His GM

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/4/22)

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

5 days ago

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Things The Browns Need To Fix During Their Bye Week

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated Bengals

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson's Status

6 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

6 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What's Next For The Browns And Kareem Hunt?

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)

6 days ago

Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

No more pages to load