Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has a lot going on in his life.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old and his wife Carly are expecting their first child, a son, in December.

He is also dealing with a calf injury suffered during the Patriots game that has sidelined him for the past two games.

That’s why Teller had to make a tough decision over the bye week.

He chose to stay in Cleveland and rehab his calf while Carly drove to Virginia for her baby shower.

Teller called it a tough choice but is eager to get back on the field.

 

Froholdt Has Stepped Up In Teller’s Absence

Hjalte Froholdt started in the two games Teller was out and has done a great job.

He has played clean and disciplined football despite never starting an NFL game before.

Froholdt has not committed any holding, false start, or offsides penalties despite playing 100% of the snaps, 193 in total.

Both Froholdt and offensive line coach Bill Callahan deserve kudos for their preparation in Teller’s absence.

 

Conklin Praises Froholdt

Jack Conklin has also noticed Froholdt’s good work.

He calls him a really strong guy in the weight room and says he “moves people”.

The Browns’ next-man-up mentality has worked well in Teller’s absence.

 

Teller Returned To Practice On Monday

The good news is that Teller is getting healthier; he looked good as he returned to practice on Monday.

Hopefully, that bodes well for his availability for Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.

