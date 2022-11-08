Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has a lot going on in his life.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old and his wife Carly are expecting their first child, a son, in December.

Happy Father’s Day, Wyatt! Baby boy Teller joining the team December 2022 🤎 pic.twitter.com/DCPg5hBPbv — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) June 19, 2022

He is also dealing with a calf injury suffered during the Patriots game that has sidelined him for the past two games.

That’s why Teller had to make a tough decision over the bye week.

He chose to stay in Cleveland and rehab his calf while Carly drove to Virginia for her baby shower.

Teller called it a tough choice but is eager to get back on the field.

#Browns Wyatt Teller said he had to miss his baby shower over the bye weekend to stay in Cleveland to rehab his calf. His wife had to make the drive to Virginia on her own “It was a tough decision but I want to play football again” — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) November 7, 2022

Froholdt Has Stepped Up In Teller’s Absence

Hjalte Froholdt started in the two games Teller was out and has done a great job.

He has played clean and disciplined football despite never starting an NFL game before.

Froholdt has not committed any holding, false start, or offsides penalties despite playing 100% of the snaps, 193 in total.

Let's show some love for offensive line coach Bill Callahan. No all-pro guard Wyatt Teller ? No problem….. Just stick in Hjalte Froholdt.

The offensive line didn't miss a beat last night. Coach always has everyone on the line ready to step up when needed. pic.twitter.com/AWY1bLkpbh — MASSILLON DUDE (@fentonc13) November 1, 2022

Both Froholdt and offensive line coach Bill Callahan deserve kudos for their preparation in Teller’s absence.

Conklin Praises Froholdt

Jack Conklin has also noticed Froholdt’s good work.

He calls him a really strong guy in the weight room and says he “moves people”.

#Browns RT Jack Conklin on Hjalte Froholdt, who's filled in for Wyatt Teller (calf) the last two weeks: He's one of the strongest guys in the weight room and you see that on the field. He moves people. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 1, 2022

The Browns’ next-man-up mentality has worked well in Teller’s absence.

Teller Returned To Practice On Monday

#Browns Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller returns to practice after missing the last two games with a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/sYoAg7r2yv — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 7, 2022

The good news is that Teller is getting healthier; he looked good as he returned to practice on Monday.

Hopefully, that bodes well for his availability for Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.