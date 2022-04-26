Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

3 Things For Browns Fans To Watch In The 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN.
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

 

Andrew Berry and his team of scouts are winding up preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft.

It might not be as exciting and fun as when the Cleveland Browns hosted the event.

But there are still plenty of reasons for us to follow the selections and events of the day.

There could be excitement right out of the gate with the Jaguars rumored to be shopping the first pick.

And with 8 clubs holding multiple first-round selections, there could be plenty of shuffling throughout the first round.

Cleveland is among the teams that could try to trade back into the first-day activities.

But rebuilding teams will try to match up with those in win-now mode to make big deals in every round.

Here are 3 things Cleveland Browns fans should watch for in the 2022 NFL Draft.

 

1. Wide Receivers Falling to 44 

One of the deepest positions in the 2022 NFL Draft is wide receiver.

That has led to speculation that Andrew Berry might hold off on drafting one until the middle rounds.

After all, Cleveland has dire needs along the defensive line to address, too.

But one reason Berry would pull the trigger on a wideout with his 44th pick is if a day-one graded player falls.

Sometimes, the board falls the way it does because of the needs of the teams, not the quality of players.

And many draft analysts think Day 1 will be dominated by edge rushers, corners, and tackles.

It is unthinkable that either of the two Ohio State stars, Chris Olave or Garret Wilson, falls to #44.

But Berry will jump at the best value when Cleveland goes on the clock, and that could mean a top-10 wide receiver.

 

2. New AFC North Quarterback?

Quarterback is definitely not one of the deep positions in this year’s draft.

Two passers- Malik Willis of Liberty and Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh- generally rank as late first-round picks.

But the last “weak quarterback draft” was in 2017 when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson joined the NFL.

And with as many as 12 teams thinking about drafting another passer, Pickett and Willis could be gone early.

One team that might be in the mix is the team with a third quarterback from that 2017 draft.

Pittsburgh signed Mitch Trubisky to a 2-year deal at a price that does not indicate he is their future.

If one of the top 2 quarterbacks falls to #20, the selection is a no-brainer for the Steelers.

But if Pickett gets past #6, watch Pittsburgh jump ahead of Atlanta and Seattle in a deal with the Giants.

 

3. How Early Is Too Early For Kickers? 

Last year, Cincinnati drafted Evan McPherson in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

McPherson’s impact on the Bengals’ 2021 playoff season can not be denied.

But there were some who scoffed at using a pick that early on a kicker.

As it turned out, Cincinnati had a good reason to pull the trigger when they did.

Someone told the team that Andrew Berry was ready to snag McPherson in the 6th.

Cleveland has K Chase McLaughlin and P Corey Bojorquez signed for the 2022 season.

Both had moments last year, but neither is the model of consistency an analytic coach would like.

Will McPherson’s success prompt the Browns (or another team) to draft a kicker in the middle rounds?

