3 Things The Browns Must Change In 2026

The Cleveland Browns cannot afford to enter 2026 pretending that minor moves will fix major problems. This season exposed much bigger issues that go far beyond bad luck or injuries. The mistakes have been repetitive, the discipline has been nonexistent, and the lack of clarity at key positions has held this team back far too often.

If the Browns are serious about turning the page, real change has to happen.

Here are three things, in my opinion, that must change for the 2026 season.

1. A New Coaching Staff Is Needed

At some point, there needs to be some accountability for having six wins in two seasons. The Browns have been one of the most undisciplined teams in all of football, committing costly penalties at the worst possible moments. Offensive failures and miscommunication have become routine. Special teams disasters have directly impacted too many games. These are coaching issues.

The message is no longer being heard. The details and adjustments are sloppy. Accountability is lacking in all areas. Sometimes a team simply needs a new voice, and the Browns are firmly at that point.

That does not mean everyone should go.

Jim Schwartz is the one coach worth keeping, in my opinion. The defense has consistently played with effort, identity, and edge. Schwartz has maximized talent and kept that side of the ball competitive even when the offense put it in bad spots.

2. Get A True WR1

The Browns still do not have a clear number one wide receiver, and that problem has become impossible to ignore. Jerry Jeudy showed flashes during a promising 2024 season, but he failed to establish himself as a true WR1.

Consistency has been the issue. Drops have been an issue. Reliability has been an issue. Jeudy has been among league leaders in drops and has struggled to hold onto the ball when the offense needed it most. Just as concerning, he has not shown the maturity or weekly dependability required to be a go-to option.

This offense needs someone that defenses fear. Someone quarterbacks trust on third down. Right now, that player does not exist in this offense.

3. No Competition, Just Have A Clear QB1

The Browns cannot go into 2026 with another four-man quarterback competition. It creates weekly distractions, prevents chemistry from developing, and fractures locker room confidence.

Whether it comes through the draft, committing to the development of Shedeur Sanders, or signing a young free agent, clarity should be the most important. This team needs to know who the quarterback is, build around him, and let him grow within the offense.

Quarterback uncertainty has been the defining issue of this era. Until it is solved, nothing else truly matters.

The Browns do not need small changes. They need decisive ones. Coaching, quarterback, and a WR1 all need to be addressed head-on.

Anything less will lead to another year of the same conversations, the same frustrations, and likely the same results.

