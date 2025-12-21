Rumored Browns QB Prospect Might Be A Perfect Fit

The Cleveland Browns entered the season without a franchise quarterback. It’s been almost an entire season, and that might still be the case.

Shedeur Sanders still hasn’t shown that he can be the guy. And while it’s way too early to count him out and the Browns should continue to give him a chance, they might want to think twice if they get a chance to get better at the position.

With that in mind, current college QB prospect Dante Moore could be a great fit for their system.

Many believe the Browns won’t pass on Moore if they have the opportunity to draft him.

If #Browns end up picking in the top 2… They’re not passing up on this. pic.twitter.com/PYP4JXEzqE — Mikey | NFLCB (@nflmikey_) December 21, 2025

Truth be told, that makes perfect sense. Moore is a much more polished prospect than Shedeur Sanders in every single aspect of the game.

Then again, there are some concerns as well. For starters, he’s still quite raw and doesn’t have that much experience, and he might benefit from another year in college.

Also, the Browns are more than just one quarterback away. They would probably benefit more from keeping Sanders or a veteran bridge quarterback and using their two first-round picks to get a wide receiver and an offensive tackle.

More than that, the Browns should only consider taking Moore if he’s available by the time they’re on the clock. There are just too many needs, so they shouldn’t try to trade up.

Moore can end up being a star; he certainly looks like one.

But with this team having multiple holes on offense, they must consider all their options.

