Browns Veteran Speaks Out About Rumors Surrounding Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns’ season has sparked a lot of debate about what needs to change and who should be held responsible for another year that fell short of expectations.

With losses piling up and frustration growing, head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future has become one of the loudest talking points surrounding the team. When seasons like this happen, things can get quiet quickly inside a locker room.

That is why comments from veteran leaders matter, especially when they come from players who have seen multiple coaching regimes and have been through the ups and downs of this franchise.

That perspective was recently offered by Browns guard Joel Bitonio, who publicly voiced his support for Stefanski.

“I think he’s a good coach in the NFL. I have a high respect for what he’s done here. I think if we get the right pieces, that’s a guy you can build around. In 2023, we had five different quarterbacks, and the last two years it’s been a rotation of quarterbacks. Until that quarterback position is solved in the NFL, it’s hard. It’s difficult for a coach to navigate that,” Bitonio said.

#Browns G Joel Bitonio says he supports the Browns keeping HC Kevin Stefanski. "I think he's a good coach in the NFL. I have a high respect for what he's done here. I think if we get the right pieces, that's a guy you can build around. In 2023, we had five different… pic.twitter.com/uFnCTr1Kre — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 24, 2025

Quarterback instability has defined the Browns since 1999. Constant changes under center make it nearly impossible to establish an identity or consistency.

But locker room respect does not automatically mean a coach should stay. Sometimes teams simply need a new voice. I believe this is the case in this matter.

That does not mean Stefanski is a bad coach. It means the message may no longer be landing the way it once did. After multiple seasons of offensive inconsistency, questionable in-game decisions, and a lack of accountability among players and coaches, the Browns look like a team stuck in neutral.

The NFL is full of examples of talented coaches who needed a reset, and organizations needed a different approach. It is not personal. It is not emotional. It is structural. Players tune out messages over time, especially when results do not follow.

The Browns have been treading water offensively for too long. Fans are not wrong for wanting a change. They are not impatient. They are exhausted. They have watched Stefanski say the same things about being better as players and coaches after every loss.

Moving on would not be about scapegoating. It would be about resetting the culture, re-establishing accountability, and giving this roster a fresh voice to rally around. The Browns cannot afford to stay comfortable simply because change feels risky.

Stefanski will likely get another job. He could even have more success somewhere else. That does not mean he should remain with the Browns.

Sometimes the hardest decision is the right one. And sometimes the best thing a team can do is admit it needs to hear something new.

