3 Things To Know About Chris Odom

According to coaches around the NFL, having a lot of competition at training camp is never a bad thing.

The more talented players that are competing for the same position the better.

It’s the same case for the Cleveland Browns.

The team has already added significant depth at key positions, particularly at CB and QB.

And now they add more depth on the defensive line with Chris Odom.

Odom is a 27-year-old, undrafted defensive end out of Arkansas.

He has bounced around different leagues and a few different NFL teams since leaving Arkansas in 2017.

He has only played two full seasons in the NFL but has spent time with the Falcons, Saints, Packers and Commanders.

Now he is a Cleveland Brown.

903 days since I was back in the league. Thank you @theusfl @usflgamblers for the opportunity to continue to live my dream. Next chapter. Let’s get it @clevelandbrowns #dawgseason #dawgpound @ Cleveland Browns https://t.co/BZH7EB00Fc — Chris Odom (@Chrisodom98) August 5, 2022

There is no guarantee he is going to make a big impact or even make the team before this fall.

But he does bring fresh competition to training camp and a few interesting facts about himself as well.

1. He played with Myles Garrett in high school

As far as playing DE goes in the NFL, Myles Garrett and Odom’s careers couldn’t be much different.

One went first overall in the 2017 draft.

The other went undrafted that same year.

One is in talks to win Defensive Player of Year each year.

The other is just trying to make an NFL team.

However, they both started their football careers together in at the same place– Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.

It's MKC: The Browns added an intriguing young d-end to the roster in Chris Odom, the USFL Defensive Player of the Year, who had 12.5 sacks this year with the Houston Gamblers. He's reunited with Myles Garrett, his high school teammate at Martin HS in Arlington, Tex. — Ross Major (@sargent3) August 6, 2022

They played side-by-side on defense before each departing to different Division 1 schools.

Garrett’s history with Odom could be influencing the team’s decision to give Odom a chance.

Odom has also often been compared to Garrett in their playing styles.

Playing alongside Garrett could help him to unlock more of his ability.

2. He is the USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Despite not having played in the NFL since 2019, Odom has still been making some noise in the football world.

Earlier this year, he won the USFL award for Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the Houston Gamblers

Playing for the Gamblers, he racked up 29 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 10 games to win the award.

Now he’ll hope to find similar success in the NFL.

3. His father played for the Browns

He didn’t have a long tenor with the team.

But in 1980, the Browns drafted LB Cliff Odom.

He would only spend a year on the Browns, playing eight games and earning a single sack.

He soon after would join the Baltimore Colts in 1982.

He had a successful career, playing eight years with the Colts, as well as four following years with the Miami Dolphins.

Throughout his career, he played 167 games for 12 sacks and 11 fumble recoveries.

Most people probably haven’t heard of Cliff Odom, but looking back on his time in the NFL, he actually had a pretty impressive career.

Now, his son, Chris Odom, will now hope to find similar success to his father in the NFL.

And he hopefully will play more than a single year for the Browns.