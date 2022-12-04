Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

The Cleveland Browns advanced to 5-7 on the season with a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans.

Fans were thrilled to see the Browns win a game that was a must-win and a game they really should win when comparing the rosters of these two teams.

Here are some noteworthy reactions.

The Browns Win And Stay Alive!

Many fans were relieved to put this win in the books.

This game attracted a lot of attention because it marked Deshaun Watson‘s return to the NFL as the Browns QB1, and it was against his former team.

WE GOT A DUB! WATSON WILL ADJUST NO WORRIES. GO #Browns ! — Asia (@missasiabeautyy) December 4, 2022

Victory Monday awaits a fanbase that is not worried about Watson’s apparent rustiness.

They believe those issues will correct with more time, and fans have high hopes for the last weeks of the season.

Rusty win, but will get better. Everyone will overreact to this game. But it’s all gonna be fine. 5-7 and still alive 🤷‍♂️ Go #Browns — Zach D (@ZachNoah52) December 4, 2022

#Browns Still believe the Browns will go 5-0 here on out. — Watson Garrett Stefanski Era 🐶 (@MylesOffTheEdge) December 4, 2022

The Browns are on a two-game winning streak.

It was a defensive and special teams effort that carried the Browns today, but fans do not care.

As Dwayne Jordan said on Twitter:

“A win is a win”

A win is a win #Browns — Dwayne Jordan (@WorkHorse_Wayne) December 4, 2022

DPJ Finally Ends A Special Teams Drought!

The Browns’ special teams unit did not have a special teams touchdown in 121 games.

That changed today.

Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on a 76-yard punt return for the first time since Travis Benjamin returned a 78-yard punt against the Tennessee Titans on September 20, 2015.

Donovan Peoples-Jones 76-yard punt return TD was the @Browns first punt return for a TD since Travis Benjamin took one 78 yards on Sept. 20, 2015. — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) December 4, 2022

Fans were thrilled that DPJ ended this drought and believe he is earning that contract extension.

He is in the third of his four-year rookie contract.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is earning that contract extension. — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) December 4, 2022

Social media personality Sir Yacht is vowing to name all his future children Donovan Peoples-Jones “regardless of gender”.

DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES IS THE NAME OF ALL MY FUTURE CHILDREN REGARDLESS OF GENDER — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) December 4, 2022

It’s a Happy Sunday Browns fans!