Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

By

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns advanced to 5-7 on the season with a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans.

Fans were thrilled to see the Browns win a game that was a must-win and a game they really should win when comparing the rosters of these two teams.

Here are some noteworthy reactions.

 

The Browns Win And Stay Alive!

Many fans were relieved to put this win in the books.

This game attracted a lot of attention because it marked Deshaun Watson‘s return to the NFL as the Browns QB1, and it was against his former team.

Victory Monday awaits a fanbase that is not worried about Watson’s apparent rustiness.

They believe those issues will correct with more time, and fans have high hopes for the last weeks of the season.

The Browns are on a two-game winning streak.

It was a defensive and special teams effort that carried the Browns today, but fans do not care.

As Dwayne Jordan said on Twitter:

“A win is a win”

 

DPJ Finally Ends A Special Teams Drought!

The Browns’ special teams unit did not have a special teams touchdown in 121 games.

That changed today.

Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on a 76-yard punt return for the first time since Travis Benjamin returned a 78-yard punt against the Tennessee Titans on September 20, 2015.

Fans were thrilled that DPJ ended this drought and believe he is earning that contract extension.

He is in the third of his four-year rookie contract.

Social media personality Sir Yacht is vowing to name all his future children Donovan Peoples-Jones “regardless of gender”.

It’s a Happy Sunday Browns fans!

