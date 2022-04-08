3 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Kevin Stefanski’s Offense

While many Cleveland Browns fans might still be digesting how they feel about the team signing quarterback Deshaun Watson, there is one thing everyone can agree with.

He is going to elevate Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

In ways that Baker Mayfield could not, he is going to take the team to another tier.

A tier where playoff appearances should be a given and where every player on the team’s offense will have the chance to fully utilize their talents.

While Watson will elevate the team in many different ways, here are three key changes to keep an eye on.

1. Watson brings a dual-threat option

Watson is one of the fastest and most agile quarterbacks in the league.

He isn’t quite as elusive as guys like Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray, but he is hands down quicker than the Browns’ former passer.

In his four years in the NFL, Mayfield racked up 571 yards with 5 touchdowns.

Watson basically ran all of that in 2018, with 551 yards and an equal 5 touchdowns.

Looking at his career in total, he has run for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns.

And that was without the Browns’ top-five offensive line.

Now that Watson has better protection on an arguably better team, fans could see the quarterback rack up some big yards this season and bring a whole new dimension to the offense.

2. Watson will open up the running game for Chubb and Hunt

Opposing teams were often able to stack the box when Baker Mayfield was throwing the ball.

And especially when he wasn’t throwing the ball well.

But now with Watson behind center, the team’s passing game should be more of a threat.

Defenses will have put more players downfield and outside of the tackle box.

This is going to open a lot more lanes for Running Backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

As Kevin Stefanski reshapes his offense for Deshaun Watson, don’t forget about Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt. via TLOD https://t.co/O0HjdRXClS — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 31, 2022

While they have already proven to be elite runners, having an effective aerial attack will allow them to put even more talent on display.

Defenders will now have to be ready for deep and accurate passes from Watson, taking more of their attention away from the run game.

3. Watson will elevate receivers

With Watson behind center, Cleveland should no longer be where receivers come to “die”.

The last time Deshaun Watson played football, he led the entire NFL in passing. pic.twitter.com/8yV4FR1RSk — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 4, 2022

He has a proven track record of helping receivers achieve their best statistical years, unlike Mayfield who saw Odell Beckham Jr. force his way out of Cleveland due to inaccurate passes.

Watson, on the other hand, gave both Brandin Cooks and DeAndre Hopkins each their best statistical years, helping to elevate them as some of the best pass-catchers in the league.

Everyone is about to find out Donovan Peoples-Jones is sneakily one of the NFL’s best deep threats. Deshaun Watson is arguably the leagues most accurate deep pass thrower. Let’s see how this plays out for teams with bad free safeties. pic.twitter.com/TFChQMfdPf — Browns Bot 🤖 ➐ (@Browns_Bot) April 5, 2022

Now guys like Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Njoku, Anthony Schwartz, and maybe even Amari Cooper, should be given their best opportunity yet to elevate their careers.

It will also help the team to acquire talented receivers in free agency.

Players on the market will feel much more assured signing with Cleveland now that Watson is leading Kevin Stefanski’s offense.