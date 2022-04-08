Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/8/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, April 8, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans have some must-see streaming programming to watch this weekend to get them into the spirit of the 2022 NFL season.

That is our top story on the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Building The Browns 2022 Episode 1 Drops Sunday

Episode 1 of the 2022 season of Building the Browns drops on Sunday, April 10 on YouTube.

This will give us behind the scenes access to the new players visiting the facility for the first time, signing their contracts, and being officially welcomed by Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, and others.

 

2. Taking Care Of The WARDen

Denzel Ward is still in line for a contract extension.

The timing could be advantageous to Ward since Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard got a huge deal earlier this week.

What no one wants to see from Ward is the latest trend among high-caliber NFL players entering their final contract year.

That is wiping their social media accounts clean of references about their current team.

Technically, they are under contract with the team for 2022 so it is odd.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did it earlier in the offseason.

The latest to do it is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel; Samuel’s social media purge was noticed on Thursday.

No one knows or understands this trend.

Let’s hope Ward does not follow suit and jump on this bandwagon.

 

3. Other Sports News

While this is not Browns-related, there is so much going on in the world of competitive sports while the NFL is in its offseason.

Most notably, MLB opened its season yesterday so we have now officially entered into the Cleveland Guardians era.

The Guardians dropped their first game by the score of 3-1 to the Kansas City Royals, but as the team’s official Twitter account says, “The road to 161-1 continues on Saturday.”

Also, Tiger Woods beat the odds after a catastrophic car accident just over a year ago and teed off at The Masters.

Fans greeted him with an enormous amount of applause, and his first-round score of 71 was a good one.

He is a legend.

TGIF Browns Fans!

 

