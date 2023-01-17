Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns filled a critical piece of its 2023 coaching staff on Tuesday morning.

The team announced that Jim Schwartz was hired as defensive coordinator replacing the recently fired Joe Woods.

#Browns are going with Jim Schwartz for DC. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 17, 2023

Schwartz checks all of the boxes for the Browns.

He is a seasoned professional, and Super Bowl Champion, and he has reunited with the Browns after 30 years away.

Schwartz’s Resume

Schwartz, 56, got his NFL start with the Browns in 1993 when he served as a personnel scout through 1995.

He has worked with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennesee Titans, and Buffalo Bills.

Schwartz was also the Detroit Lions’ head coach from 2009-2013.

His greatest success came during the 2017 season when he served as the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the Eagles’ offense often gets the attention for their Cinderella season when Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz, it was Schwartz’s work with the Eagles’ defense that made that team what it was.

That Eagles’ defense thwarted Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in that improbable Super Bowl win.

In January 2021, he resigned as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Though the word retirement was mentioned when he resigned, Schwartz was quickly scooped up by the Titans for a third career stint with the team as a senior defensive assistant during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Fans Approve

Good deal. I heard he was a no nonsense guy. Welcome to Cleveland! — Jen🤎🧡🏈💉🩸 (@jcs0910) January 17, 2023

Fans like the Schwartz hiring and are looking forward to his revamping a Browns’ defensive unit that has underperformed in the past two seasons despite having talented young players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.