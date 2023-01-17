Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

By

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns filled a critical piece of its 2023 coaching staff on Tuesday morning.

The team announced that Jim Schwartz was hired as defensive coordinator replacing the recently fired Joe Woods.

Schwartz checks all of the boxes for the Browns.

He is a seasoned professional, and Super Bowl Champion, and he has reunited with the Browns after 30 years away.

 

Schwartz’s Resume

Schwartz, 56, got his NFL start with the Browns in 1993 when he served as a personnel scout through 1995.

He has worked with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennesee Titans, and Buffalo Bills.

Schwartz was also the Detroit Lions’ head coach from 2009-2013.

His greatest success came during the 2017 season when he served as the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the Eagles’ offense often gets the attention for their Cinderella season when Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz, it was Schwartz’s work with the Eagles’ defense that made that team what it was.

That Eagles’ defense thwarted Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in that improbable Super Bowl win.

In January 2021, he resigned as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Though the word retirement was mentioned when he resigned, Schwartz was quickly scooped up by the Titans for a third career stint with the team as a senior defensive assistant during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

 

Fans Approve

Fans like the Schwartz hiring and are looking forward to his revamping a Browns’ defensive unit that has underperformed in the past two seasons despite having talented young players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

4 hours ago

Browns Uniforms

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

14 hours ago

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets reacts after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

16 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson's Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

3 days ago

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/14/23)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

4 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Report: Arizona Seeks Permission To Interview Brian Flores For HC Position

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/13/23)

4 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

5 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York, Martin Emerson Jr. Named To All-Rookie Teams

5 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Player Charles White Dies At 64

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Browns Make First Ever NFLPA All-Pro Team

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/12/23)

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals The 2022 Highest Graded Browns Defensive Players

6 days ago

First Energy Stadium

Is A New Stadium In The Browns' Future?

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/11/23)

6 days ago

Browns Uniforms

2 Defensive Coordinators Who Should Be The Browns' Top Choices

7 days ago

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

No more pages to load