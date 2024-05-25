Analyst Asks Burning Question Browns Fans Have About Ken Dorsey’s Role

After the Browns’ first OTA sessions wrapped up on Thursday, Cleveland fans have some initial answers as to what to expect in the upcoming season.

Without key players participating in these voluntary workouts, questions about what the offense will look like in 2024 are coming into focus after seeing the types of formations the offense used during these drills.

Yet analyst Matt Fontana has one burning question to ask of media representatives covering the event, one that is at the heart of how the offense will look in 2024 with new coordinator Ken Dorsey joining the staff.

“I’ve got an ask for the media out there: who is radioing the plays in?” Fontana asked.

At the heart of Fontana’s question is who will call the plays this season, a question that has been asked numerous times this offseason after Dorsey was hired to replace Alex Van Pelt.

The analyst recalled telling viewers that a decision on playcalling would not be made until the team began practicing.

Fontana believed his question could be answered by seeing which coach – head coach Kevin Stefanski or Dorsey – was radioing in the plays to the quarterbacks.

Stefanski has traditionally done this, Fontana noted.

If Dorsey is now calling the plays in practice, that would be an indicator Stefanski has potentially ceded those duties to the new offensive coordinator.

While OTAs provide little information about the upcoming season to Fontana, these are the “little nuggets” he pays attention to in early preseason workouts.

NEXT:

Browns Have 3 Veterans Rank In Top 30 Players Over 30